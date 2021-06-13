Daily Weather Forecast For Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Light Rain Likely
- High 70 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Monday, June 14
Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 71 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 15
Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 68 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.