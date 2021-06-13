Cancel
Bellingham, WA

Daily Weather Forecast For Bellingham

Posted by 
Bellingham Dispatch
 9 days ago

BELLINGHAM, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0aSvayRa00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 70 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

