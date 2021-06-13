Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, MN

Rochester Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Rochester Daily
Rochester Daily
 9 days ago

ROCHESTER, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0aSvaxYr00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Rochester Daily

Rochester Daily

Rochester, MN
3
Followers
22
Post
437
Views
ABOUT

With Rochester Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Rochester, MNPosted by
Rochester Daily

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(ROCHESTER, MN) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Rochester Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Rochester, MNPosted by
Rochester Daily

Rochester gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(ROCHESTER, MN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Rochester area offering savings of $0.10 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 2020 Commerce Dr Nw was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Kwik Trip at 1350 Salem Rd Sw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.