Weather Forecast For Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 80 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Monday, June 14
Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 75 °F
- 9 to 13 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
