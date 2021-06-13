Cancel
Asheville, NC

Weather Forecast For Asheville

Asheville News Watch
ASHEVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Sunday, June 13

    Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

