Weather Forecast For Asheville
ASHEVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Monday, June 14
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
