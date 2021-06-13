Cancel
Bethlehem, PA

Daily Weather Forecast For Bethlehem

Posted by 
Bethlehem News Flash
 9 days ago

BETHLEHEM, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Sunday, June 13

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Bethlehem News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

