Yakima Daily Weather Forecast

YAKIMA, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 62 °F Windy: 20 mph



Monday, June 14 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 80 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 81 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.