Yakima Daily Weather Forecast
YAKIMA, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, June 14
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.