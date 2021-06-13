Cancel
Yakima, WA

Yakima Daily Weather Forecast

Yakima Post
Yakima Post
 9 days ago

YAKIMA, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0aSvaorY00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Yakima Post - With Yakima Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

Yakima, WA
Yakima Post

Monday has sun for Yakima — 3 ways to make the most of it

(YAKIMA, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Yakima.