Killeen, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Killeen

Posted by 
Killeen Voice
Killeen Voice
 9 days ago

KILLEEN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0aSvanyp00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

