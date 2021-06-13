Daily Weather Forecast For Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 104 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 103 °F, low 73 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 100 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 100 °F, low 72 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
