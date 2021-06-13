Cancel
Las Cruces, NM

Daily Weather Forecast For Las Cruces

Las Cruces News Beat
 9 days ago

LAS CRUCES, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aSvam6600

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 73 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 72 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Las Cruces News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces News Beat

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Las Cruces

(LAS CRUCES, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Las Cruces. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.