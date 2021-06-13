Daily Weather Forecast For Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 104 °F, low 73 °F Windy: 21 mph



Monday, June 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 103 °F, low 73 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 100 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 100 °F, low 72 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



