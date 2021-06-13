Cancel
Billings, MT

4-Day Weather Forecast For Billings

Billings News Flash
 9 days ago

BILLINGS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0aSvaiZC00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 107 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Billings

(BILLINGS, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Billings. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!