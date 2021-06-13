Cancel
Odessa, TX

Odessa Daily Weather Forecast

ODESSA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0aSvagnk00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 71 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 72 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

