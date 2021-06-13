Daily Weather Forecast For Conroe
CONROE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Isolated rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 96 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
