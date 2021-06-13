Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yuma, AZ

Sunday has sun for Yuma — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Yuma Daily
Yuma Daily
 9 days ago

(YUMA, AZ) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Yuma:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0aSvaaVO00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 112 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 110 °F, low 83 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 115 °F, low 86 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 114 °F, low 88 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Yuma Daily

Yuma Daily

Yuma, AZ
23
Followers
22
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Yuma Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yuma, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related