Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Victorville, CA

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Victorville Today
Victorville Today
 9 days ago

(VICTORVILLE, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Victorville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Victorville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0aSvaYgo00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 109 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 111 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Victorville Today

Victorville Today

Victorville, CA
24
Followers
20
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Victorville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Victorville, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Victorville, CAPosted by
Victorville Today

Victorville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Victorville: Tuesday, June 22: Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the day; while
Victorville, CAPosted by
Victorville Today

Your Victorville lifestyle news

(VICTORVILLE, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.