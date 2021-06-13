Cancel
Santa Maria, CA

Santa Maria Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Santa Maria Journal
 9 days ago

SANTA MARIA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33BuXj_0aSvaWvM00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Santa Maria Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

