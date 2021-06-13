Santa Maria Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SANTA MARIA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, June 14
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
