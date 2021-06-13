Cancel
Santa Barbara, CA

Weather Forecast For Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara Times
Santa Barbara Times
 9 days ago

SANTA BARBARA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0aSvaV2d00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

