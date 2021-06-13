Cancel
Cedar Rapids, IA

Daily Weather Forecast For Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids Digest
 9 days ago

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0aSvaU9u00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cedar Rapids, IA
