Newark, DE

Newark Daily Weather Forecast

Newark Bulletin
 9 days ago

NEWARK, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XZhxJ_0aSvaSOS00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

