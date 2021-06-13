Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Melbourne, FL

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Posted by 
Melbourne News Watch
Melbourne News Watch
 9 days ago

(MELBOURNE, FL) Sunday is set to be rainy in Melbourne, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Melbourne:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0aSvaQd000

  • Sunday, June 13

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Melbourne News Watch

Melbourne News Watch

Melbourne, FL
11
Followers
23
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Melbourne News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Melbourne, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seize The Day#Personal Finances#Sunbreak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Buras, LAPosted by
Buras Updates

Jump on Buras’s rainy forecast today

(BURAS, LA) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Buras, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.