Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(MELBOURNE, FL) Sunday is set to be rainy in Melbourne, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Melbourne:

Sunday, June 13 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, June 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 89 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, June 16 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.