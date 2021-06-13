Daily Weather Forecast For Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 18 mph



Monday, June 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 21 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.