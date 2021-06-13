Murfreesboro Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MURFREESBORO, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 93 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, June 14
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.