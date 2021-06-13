New Zealand Win by 8 Wickets, Seal Series

Seales bags three on first day after Ngidi wrecks West Indies. Scores: West Indies 97 all out; South Africa 128-4 Scoreboard: https://www.windiescricket.com/matches/207959/. On a day dominated by the fast bowlers with 14 wickets falling, it was the visitors from South Africa who ended in the ascendancy as they bowled out the West Indies for 97 and took an early first innings lead of 31 runs. Pacer Lungi Ngidi’s second five-wicket haul (13.5-7-19-5) and Anrich Nortje (11-3-35-4) were the chief wicket-takers, after the West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first.