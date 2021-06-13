Cancel
New Zealand Win by 8 Wickets, Seal Series

samachar-news.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENG vs NZ 2021 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 4 Today’s Match at Edgbaston, Birmingham: England vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 4, Live scores: England vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 4, Live scores: NZ 41-2 chasing 38. RESULT: New Zealand won by 8 wickets. An easy win in less than an hour for New Zealand. They take the series 1-0. Tom Latham and Ross Taylor in the middle to seal the deal. They’ve beaten England despite not having Kane Williamson. A superb achievement, sets them up perfectly for the ICC World Test Championship final.

samachar-news.com
