Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Sioux Falls Bulletin
Sioux Falls Bulletin
 9 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0aSvaG2y00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

