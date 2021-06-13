Cancel
Olympia, WA

Daily Weather Forecast For Olympia

Posted by 
Olympia Times
Olympia Times
 9 days ago

OLYMPIA, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0aSvaFAF00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of Light Rain

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

