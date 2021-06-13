Springfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SPRINGFIELD, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 83 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Monday, June 14
Patchy Fog
- High 71 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
