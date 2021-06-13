Springfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

SPRINGFIELD, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 83 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Monday, June 14 Patchy Fog High 71 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.