Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mckinney, TX

Sunday rain in Mckinney: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Mckinney Bulletin
Mckinney Bulletin
 9 days ago

(MCKINNEY, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Mckinney Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mckinney:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0aSvaDOn00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mckinney Bulletin

Mckinney Bulletin

Mckinney, TX
19
Followers
20
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mckinney Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mckinney, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Finances#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Posted by
Grayling Bulletin

Tuesday rain in Grayling: Ideas to make the most of it

(GRAYLING, AK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Grayling Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.