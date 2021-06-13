South Bend Weather Forecast
SOUTH BEND, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
