South Bend, IN

South Bend Weather Forecast

 9 days ago

SOUTH BEND, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0aSvaBdL00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

South Bend, IN
With South Bend Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

South Bend, IN
South Bend Digest

Local price review shows South Bend diesel price, cheapest station

(SOUTH BEND, IN) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.47 in the greater South Bend area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the South Bend area on Tuesday, found that McClure at 2304 E Edison Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.14 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 6424 W Cleveland Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.61.
South Bend, IN
South Bend Digest

South Bend gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(SOUTH BEND, IN) Gas prices vary across in the South Bend area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon. Phillips 66 at 3301 N Portage Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Phillips 66 at 1402 Lincoln Way E , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.
South Bend, IN
South Bend Digest

Where's the cheapest gas in South Bend?

(SOUTH BEND, IN) According to South Bend gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 3665 Portage Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Phillips 66 at 209 W Sample St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.