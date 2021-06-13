Cancel
Waco, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Waco

Waco Today
 9 days ago

WACO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0aSvaAkc00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Waco Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

(WACO, TX) According to Waco gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on gas. Sam's Club at 2301 E Waco Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.55 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Conoco at 4020 S Jack Kultgen Fwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.