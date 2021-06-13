Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities
(KALAMAZOO, MI) A sunny Sunday is here for Kalamazoo, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kalamazoo:
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 60 °F
- 3 to 14 mph wind
Monday, June 14
Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.