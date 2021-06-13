Cancel
Schenectady, NY

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Schenectady

Posted by 
Schenectady Daily
 9 days ago

(SCHENECTADY, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Schenectady. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Schenectady:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0aSvZvtm00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

