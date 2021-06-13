4-Day Weather Forecast For York
YORK, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 81 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Monday, June 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
