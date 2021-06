Rafael Nadal is through to his 15th Roland Garros quarter-finals from 17 trips to Paris, staying on the course towards the 21st Major crown and the 14th at his beloved tournament. Nadal and Djokovic are the only players in history with 15 appearances in the last eight at Roland Garros, and Rafa turned the previous 14 into 13 titles, losing only one match after passing the first four rounds at the clay Major!