4-Day Weather Forecast For Roanoke
ROANOKE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Patchy fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
