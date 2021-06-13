Worcester Daily Weather Forecast
WORCESTER, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Monday, June 14
Patchy Fog
- High 69 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
