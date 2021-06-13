Cancel
Worcester, MA

Worcester Daily Weather Forecast

Worcester Post
 9 days ago

WORCESTER, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oOo6O_0aSvZhmq00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Patchy Fog

    • High 69 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Worcester Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

