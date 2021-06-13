Cancel
Mission, TX

Mission Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Mission Times
 9 days ago

MISSION, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0aSvZgu700

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Mission Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

