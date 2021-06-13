Cancel
Charleston, SC

A rainy Sunday in Charleston — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Charleston Post
 9 days ago

(CHARLESTON, SC) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Charleston Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Charleston:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0aSvZabl00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Charleston Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

