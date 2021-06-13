Cancel
Fort Collins, CO

Weather Forecast For Fort Collins

Fort Collins Journal
FORT COLLINS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aSvZZfu00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fort Collins, CO
Fort Collins Journal

Fort Collins is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(FORT COLLINS, CO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fort Collins. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.