Weather Forecast For Fort Collins
FORT COLLINS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 101 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 102 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
