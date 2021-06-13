Green Bay Weather Forecast
GREEN BAY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Monday, June 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
