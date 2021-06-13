A cloudy Sunday in White Oak today — 3 ways to take advantage of it
(WHITE OAK, SC.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Sunday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.
Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with clouds Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for White Oak:
Sunday, June 13
Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
