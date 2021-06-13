Cancel
White Oak, SC

A cloudy Sunday in White Oak today — 3 ways to take advantage of it

White Oak News Alert
 9 days ago

(WHITE OAK, SC.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Sunday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for White Oak:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0aSvZV9000

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With White Oak News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

