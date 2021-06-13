Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Verona Pharma (VRNA) Gets a Buy Rating from BTIG

By Austin Angelo
analystratings.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a report issued on June 10, Thomas Shrader from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Verona Pharma (VRNA – Research Report), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.28. According to TipRanks.com, Shrader is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.9%...

www.analystratings.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vrna#Verona Pharma Plc#Stocks#Vrna#Btig#Healthcare#Checkmate Pharmaceuticals#Minerva Neurosciences#Precision Biosciences#Verona Pharma#Tipranks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsanalystratings.com

Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Gets a Buy Rating from Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners analyst Richard Newitter maintained a Buy rating on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $195.59. According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.1% and a 70.1% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector,...
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.
Marketsanalystratings.com

Oxford Instruments (OXINF) Gets a Buy Rating from Shore Capital

In a report issued on June 16, Shore Capital from Shore Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Oxford Instruments (OXINF – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.95, equals to its 52-week high of $29.95. Currently, the analyst consensus on Oxford Instruments is a Moderate Buy with...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RVMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.
Stocksanalystratings.com

FIGS, Inc. Class A (FIGS) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein initiated coverage with a Buy rating on FIGS, Inc. Class A (FIGS – Research Report) today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $36.40. According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 39.7%...
Marketscom-unik.info

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.67.
Stockstickerreport.com

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $273.59.
investing.com

BTIG Stick to Their Buy Rating for AGNC Investment

BTIG analyst Eric Hagen maintained a Buy rating on AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) on Wednesday, setting a price target of $19, which is approximately 11.83% above the present share price of $16.99. Hagen expects AGNC Investment to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the second quarter of 2021. The...
Marketstickerreport.com

Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Earns Buy Rating from Libertas Partners

Separately, Numis Securities upgraded Origin Enterprises to an add rating and set a GBX 38 ($0.50) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Origin Enterprises stock traded up GBX 0.06 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3.54 ($0.05). 1,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,423. Origin Enterprises has a 12-month low of GBX 2.42 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 4.15 ($0.05). The firm has a market cap of £4.44 million and a P/E ratio of 19.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.
Marketsanalystratings.com

Genco Shipping (GNK) Gets a Buy Rating from Cleaves Securities

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.4% and a 64.4% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Eagle Bulk Shipping. Currently, the analyst consensus on Genco Shipping is a Strong Buy...
Financial Reportsanalystratings.com

Diana Shipping (DSX) Gets a Buy Rating from Cleaves Securities

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.4% and a 64.4% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Eagle Bulk Shipping. The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy...
MarketsWKRB News

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock. A number of other research firms also recently commented on BNGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bionano Genomics from a “buy”...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

BTIG Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

ONCS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of OncoSec Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OncoSec Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of OncoSec Medical from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OncoSec Medical has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.67.
Industryanalystratings.com

Curis (CRIS) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Curis (CRIS – Research Report), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.01. According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.4% and a...
Marketsanalystratings.com

Oppenheimer Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Agios Pharma (AGIO)

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach maintained a Hold rating on Agios Pharma (AGIO – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $57.74, close to its 52-week high of $60.71. According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 39.7% success rate....
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.92.
Marketsanalystratings.com

Osino Resources (OSIIF) Gets a Buy Rating from Industrial Alliance Securities

In a report issued on April 22, George Topping from Industrial Alliance Securities maintained a Buy rating on Osino Resources (OSIIF – Research Report), with a price target of C$2.60. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.25. Topping has an average return of 15.7% when recommending Osino Resources. According...