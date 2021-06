Pete and Rob are joined by guest Michael Leboff from the Action Network to catch up on each second round series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The guys react to the Golden Knights and Islanders overcoming the odds to tie their respective series and the potential longshot appeal of the Hurricanes and Jets to rally while facing elimination. They discuss the home-ice advantages so far this round, how the Mark Scheifele suspension changed the course of the Jets season and how Nazem Kadri’s absence has been magnified against Vegas. Other topics include the Conn Smythe Trophy value on Montreal goalie Carey Price, some unsung heroes and key matchups around the League and best bets for Monday and Tuesday as each series rolls on.