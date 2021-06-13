Cancel
Winton, MN

Winton Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Winton News Beat
 9 days ago

WINTON, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0aSvZLYy00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Winton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

