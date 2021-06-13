Winton Daily Weather Forecast

WINTON, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 20 mph



Monday, June 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 20 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 77 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 20 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.