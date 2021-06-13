Winton Daily Weather Forecast
WINTON, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, June 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.