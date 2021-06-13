Cancel
Lily Bay Township, ME

Lily Bay Township Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Lily Bay Twp Dispatch
 9 days ago

LILY BAY TOWNSHIP, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0aSvZCcR00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 54 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

