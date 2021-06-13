Lily Bay Township Weather Forecast
LILY BAY TOWNSHIP, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 66 °F, low 54 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 70 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.