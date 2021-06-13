Lily Bay Township Weather Forecast

LILY BAY TOWNSHIP, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight High 76 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, June 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 66 °F, low 54 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Tuesday, June 15 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 70 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Wednesday, June 16 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.