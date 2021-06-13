Pakistani food has a rich culinary tradition with two important rules

Join the Culinary Historians of Southern California for “Japanese Luxury Ingredients and Their Transmission to the West” with professor, historian and author Ken Albala, on Saturday, June 12, at 10:30 a.m., via Zoom. Albala will describe the initial impression Portuguese traders and missionaries had of Japanese cuisine and its ingredients, and how the Dutch used the ingredients in the 17th century and early 18th century. Albala will also discuss the mysterious process by which ingredients such as soy, miso, sake and pickles were first imported to Europe and North America, and then largely forgotten by the early 19th century. The illustrated lecture is free; registration required. eventbrite.com/e/ken-albala-japanese-luxury-ingredients-and-their-transmission-to-the-west-tickets-156162926517?.