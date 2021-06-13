Cancel
Grand Rapids, ND

4-Day Weather Forecast For Grand Rapids

Posted by 
Grand Rapids Bulletin
Grand Rapids Bulletin
 9 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0aSvZ2sQ00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 54 °F
    • 7 to 14 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Grand Rapids Bulletin

Grand Rapids Bulletin

ABOUT

With Grand Rapids Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

