Primrose Weather Forecast
PRIMROSE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Areas of fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight
- High 89 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Monday, June 14
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
