Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), Omnicell (NASDAQ: OMCL) and IAC/InterActive (NASDAQ: IAC)

By Austin Angelo
 10 days ago

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) In a report issued on June 10, Gray Powell from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, with a price target of $256.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $231.27, close to its 52-week high of $251.28. According to TipRanks.com, Powell is a 4-star analyst...

David Larsen
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Shawn Henry Sells 7,451 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 7,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.51, for a total transaction of $1,754,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Semiconductor Tuesday Report: MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY), Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA), WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY).

Here are the top 3 major movers in the semiconductor sector trading on Tuesday. Keep an eye on the following stocks. All prices are after the market closes on Tuesday. MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) is one of the biggest gainer in the semiconductor sector. The stock gained 6.29% to trade at $6.42. Monday, the stock witnessed higher than average volume with more than 2.15 million shares exchanged hands, compared to its average volume of 6.37 million shares. The stock opened at $6.10 and moved within a range of $5.95 – $6.55. Past 52 weeks the stock has moved in the range of $1.32 – $10.75. The stock was up 52.85% over the past month and 173.19% in 2021.
Critical Analysis: Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) versus GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) and GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership. Institutional and Insider Ownership. 91.6% of Microchip Technology shares...
SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

NASDAQ SKIL opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. SkillSoft has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $11.99. Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.
Teza Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) & Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Head-To-Head Survey

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability. Analyst Ratings. This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations...
Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Hits New 12-Month High at $147.79

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $147.79 and last traded at $147.73, with a volume of 3066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.68. OMCL has been the topic of a...
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Affirm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Affirm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.25.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Trading 6.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $125.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Natera traded as high as $109.12 and last traded at $109.12. Approximately 12,155 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 894,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.88.
Communication Equipment: Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM), Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI), Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

What is up with these stocks? Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM), Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI), Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS). Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) stock price dropped by 4.82% from its previous day’s close of $0.59. The current stock price is $0.56 as of 3:09 PM, which ranges between $0.56 – $0.59. More than 872 K shares traded hands compared to its daily average volume of 2.7 million shares. Past 52 weeks, the stock moved within a range of $0.42 – $1.70. The stock was up 21.73% in the past month but has lost 24.32% in 2021.
SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $310.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SEDG. Northland Securities increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $305.85.
Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.27.
Analysts Expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will announce $8.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.50 million and the lowest is $8.17 million. TransAct Technologies reported sales of $5.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Zacks: Analysts Expect Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.15. Inovalon reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Analysts Expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Paylocity posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.00.
Analyzing Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) and Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership. Profitability. This table compares Escalade and Peloton Interactive’s net margins, return...