Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), Omnicell (NASDAQ: OMCL) and IAC/InterActive (NASDAQ: IAC)

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Affirm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Affirm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.25.