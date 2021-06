Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTLA. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. JMP Securities began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.29.