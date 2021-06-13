Paypal Holdings (PYPL) Receives a Buy from Robert W. Baird

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated a market perform rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.08.