Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Paypal Holdings (PYPL) Receives a Buy from Robert W. Baird

By Austin Angelo
analystratings.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to TipRanks.com, Sebastian is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.8% and a 74.5% success rate. Sebastian covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Playtika Holding, Corsair Gaming, and ChannelAdvisor. Currently, the analyst consensus on Paypal Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average...

www.analystratings.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert W. Baird
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pypl#Paypal Credit#Stocks#Paypal Holdings#Pypl#Tipranks Com#Playtika Holding#Corsair Gaming#Channeladvisor#Merrill Lynch#Venmo#Xoom#Izettle#Hyperwallet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketstheenterpriseleader.com

Doreen A. Wright Sells 688 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $77,744.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,478,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

RMR Wealth Builders Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in PayPal were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Troy Asset Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Troy Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 48,217 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for […]
Stocksanalystratings.com

Clipper Realty (CLPR) Receives a Buy from JMP Securities

In a report issued on June 3, Aaron Hecht from JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Clipper Realty (CLPR – Research Report), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.50. According to TipRanks.com, Hecht is a 4-star analyst with an average return of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $3.35 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Manchester Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Medical & Biotechanalystratings.com

Revolution Medicines (RVMD) Receives a Buy from Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners analyst Jonathan Chang maintained a Buy rating on Revolution Medicines (RVMD – Research Report) on June 17. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $33.96. According to TipRanks.com, Chang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 40.2% success rate. Chang covers the Healthcare...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.13.
Industryanalystratings.com

Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF) Receives a Buy from Barclays

Barclays analyst Sebastian Satz maintained a Buy rating on Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF – Research Report) on June 17 and set a price target of EUR161.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $150.00. Satz has an average return of 1.4% when recommending Wacker Chemie AG. According to TipRanks.com, Satz...
Stocksanalystratings.com

Research Solutions (RSSS) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

Research Solutions (RSSS – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $6.00 price target from Maxim Group analyst Allen Klee yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.50. According to TipRanks.com, Klee has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -9.9% and a...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Winslow Capital Management LLC Sells 585,129 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Winslow Capital Management LLC reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 19.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,445,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 585,129 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 2.5% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $593,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Korea Investment CORP Sells 179,599 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,277,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 179,599 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 1.0% of Korea Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $310,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Core Alternative Capital Decreases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Core Alternative Capital cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings […]
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated a market perform rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.08.
Medical & Biotechanalystratings.com

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $35.59. According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 62.1% success rate. Leone covers...
Marketsanalystratings.com

Oatly Group (OTLY) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Oatly Group (OTLY – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.49. According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 65.2% success rate. Parikh covers the...
Stocksanalystratings.com

OncoCyte (OCX) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to OncoCyte (OCX – Research Report), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.25. According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 68.7%...
Stocksinvesting.com

Robert W. Baird Stick to Their Buy Rating for Mimecast Ltd.

Robert W. Baird analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver maintained a Buy rating on Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Ltd. on Monday, setting a price target of $55, which is approximately 5.77% above the present share price of $52. Ruykhaver expects Mimecast Ltd . to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the second quarter...
Marketsanalystratings.com

Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 39.7% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics. The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst...