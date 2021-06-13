J.P. Morgan Believes United Parcel (NYSE: UPS) Won’t Stop Here

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MRO. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marathon Oil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.74.