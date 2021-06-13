From food to fireworks: 12 ways to celebrate Juneteenth across the area
Even though slavery "ended" with the Emancipation Proclamation, many slaves did not find freedom until much later because it could not be implemented in places still under Confederate control. According to the Nation Museum for African American History and Culture, freedom finally came on June 19, 1865. This day came to be known as "Juneteenth," by the newly freed people.