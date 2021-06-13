Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Savannah, GA

From food to fireworks: 12 ways to celebrate Juneteenth across the area

By Melissa Hall
WJCL
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbove video: How Juneteenth was observed and celebrate across America last year. Even though slavery "ended" with the Emancipation Proclamation, many slaves did not find freedom until much later because it could not be implemented in places still under Confederate control. According to the Nation Museum for African American History and Culture, freedom finally came on June 19, 1865. This day came to be known as "Juneteenth," by the newly freed people.

www.wjcl.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Lifestyle
City
Tybee Island, GA
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Guyton, GA
Savannah, GA
Society
City
Bluffton, GA
Local
Georgia Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Festival#American Culture#Confederate#The Nation Museum#Coastal Georgia#Lowcountry Legacy Fund#Gullah Geechee Cuisines#Rainbow Ice#Keepers Of The Canvas#The Hallelujah Singers#Hamiltones#Sulphur Studios#Peace Community Choir#Hilton Head#The Jepson Center#Burnt Church Distillery#Gullah Lowcountry Brunch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Celebrations
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Festival
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five things to watch in the NYC mayor's race primary

New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary is heading toward an uncertain finish when voters head to the polls Tuesday as the field’s top tier jockeys for position in the final stretch. The leading Democratic contenders include Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, former New York City Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia and...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Senate to vote on sweeping voting rights bill

McConnell says GOP will block voting legislation, calls bill a "partisan power grab" by Democrats. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke out against the Democrats’ voting legislation that faces a key test vote at 5:30 p.m. ET today. He described it as a “transparent plan to tilt every election in America permanently in their favor,” saying that it would let Democrats "take a red pen to election laws in each of the 50 states neutering voting ID laws and ballot harvesting."
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Record-high U.S. house prices, tight supply weigh on sales

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. home sales fell for a fourth straight month in May as record-high prices amid low inventory frustrated potential buyers, a trend that could persist for a while, with builders unable to deliver more houses because of expensive lumber. The decline in sales reported by...
ChinaPosted by
CBS News

Australia rejects U.N. warning to list Great Barrier Reef as "in danger"

The United Nations says the Great Barrier Reef has suffered such extensive damage that it should be listed as "in danger." The warning prompted an immediate rejection from the Australian government. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) committee warned Tuesday that "urgent" action is needed to combat...